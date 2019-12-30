Quick links

Bukayo Saka shares what Arteta has already taught him in Arsenal training

Bukayo Saka of FC Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal FC on September 19, 2019 in...
Mikel Arteta is teaching Arsenal's Bukayo Saka things already.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Luik, Belgium.

It looks like Mikel Arteta is already having an impact at Arsenal - on the training ground, anyway.

The Gunners have taken one point out of Arteta's two Premier League games in charge, following Sunday's defeat by Chelsea at the Emirates.

Despite it not being an ideal start, there is a difference in tactics and approach in comparison to how Arsenal played under Unai Emery, sacked by the North Londoners in November.

And many of the playing staff have all been waxing lyrical about his methods behind-the-scenes thus far.

 

Bukayo Saka has been forced to play an unfamiliar left-back role in recent games but the club's academy product has been impressed by the Spanish head coach's tips in training.

The 18-year-old has told Arsenal's official website that Arteta has encouraged him to not try and get rid of the ball as soon as he gets it.

He said: "Maybe one thing that I've picked up straight away is that when nobody's pressing you, you don't need to pass the ball.

"What you can do is just get the ball, drive the ball forward a bit and wait for someone to come to you, commit a player, then pass it."

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

