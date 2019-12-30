Andrew Robertson tipped Liverpool's latest transfer 'target' to star after leaving him behind

Hull City are reported to have received around £400,000 in compensation for the Liverpool-linked left-back.

The Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson backed Max Clark to become a 'big player' for Hull City following the Scot's 2017 transfer to Anfield.

Clark stepped into Robertson's shoes at the KCOM Stadium, having risen through the Tigers' academy ranks.

Thanks robbo — Max Clark (@maxclark4) August 5, 2017

And the 25-year-old's prophecy proved correct as his former understudy impressed to earn a move to Vitesse Arnhem the following summer, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday among the clubs credited with an interest at the time.

Fast-forward 18 months and the standard of suitor has increased significantly. The player once targeted by middling Championship clubs is now, according to The Daily Mirror, in the sights of Liverpool, champions of Europe, as a Robertson alternative.

And given how highly he is rated by Robertson, it would come as little surprise to learn that Clark's name was pitched to Liverpool by his former teammate and not the other way around.

