Rangers

Alan Brazil slams Alfredo Morelos and sends title warning to Rangers after win against Celtic

Amir Mir
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Amir Mir Profile
Rangers secured a first win at Celtic in nine years on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off near the end of the game during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December...

Alan Brazil has hit out at the 'clown' Alfredo Morelos after Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon.

The TalkSport host also claimed that he'll get 'slaughtered' by Celtic fans for suggesting that they 'need Rangers back' and that the Premiership title race needs to go 'right until the end'. 

Striker Morelos was sent off late into the game against Celtic after he was shown a second yellow for diving when he went through on goal.

 

Speaking on Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (30/12/19), Celtic-daft, Brazil, admitted that Rangers 'deserved' to win yesterday, but warned that the title is still heading to Celtic. 

"I'm not going to make excuses, they deserved it and, to be honest, they were the better team in the cup final," Brazil told TalkSport. "Celtic too off the line and missed a penalty. But, for me, for a good hour Rangers were better.

"Celtic have got to stop the midfield and they just cannot defend set-pieces. They have got two big centre-halves. Ajer, he doesn't head the ball. I've not seen that from him before [Gerrard's celebrations]. 

"Morelos again. He's a clown. I don't know what's wrong with the guy - No, I think Celtic will still win the title. They are still two points clear, by the way. Rangers will slip-up. I am going to get slaughtered by Celtic fans, but we need Rangers back, we need a fight right until the end." 

Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates after Nikola Katic of Rangers scores the winning goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29,...

Ryan Kent had opened the scoring in the first half for Rangers, but before he could strike, Ryan Christie saw his penalty saved by Allan McGregor.

Celtic did level the scores in a controversial fashion before the break, but Rangers kept going after the restart, as Katic netted a thunderous header from a set-piece situation. 

Now the winter break has kicked in and Rangers go into this period on a high and two points behind their rivals, but Steven Gerrard's men do have a game in hand. 

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

