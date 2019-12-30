Adama Traore reacts on Twitter to Wolves losing to Liverpool

Wolves winger comments on defeat.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is trying to be positive after the team's narrow defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds won 1-0 in a controversial match marred by a VAR decision which wiped out a Wolves equaliser.

There were also calls for handball in the build up to Liverpool's winner.

Wolves star Traore chose not to focus on that in his post game message, and is taking away the positives on how well his side competed.

Liverpool are top of the league and Wolves pushed them all the way and made them fight for their win.

Despite defeat, we finished the final game of the year with great work by the whole team. We have to learn from it and continue to improve. pic.twitter.com/y0dNV25xBo — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) December 29, 2019

Traore is growing into a top star this season and helped tear Manchester City apart days earlier.

He was only a substitute yesterday, but when he did come on, Liverpool dealt with him better, highlighting how their defence is superior to Pep Guardiola's side.

Wolves are still in the race for Champions League places, just five points back from Chelsea heading into 2020.