Adama Traore reacts on Twitter to Wolves losing to Liverpool

Adama Traore poses during a portrait session as he is unveiled as a new signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, at Molineux on August 7, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolves winger comments on defeat.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is trying to be positive after the team's narrow defeat to Liverpool.

The Reds won 1-0 in a controversial match marred by a VAR decision which wiped out a Wolves equaliser.

There were also calls for handball in the build up to Liverpool's winner.

 

Wolves star Traore chose not to focus on that in his post game message, and is taking away the positives on how well his side competed.

Liverpool are top of the league and Wolves pushed them all the way and made them fight for their win.

Traore is growing into a top star this season and helped tear Manchester City apart days earlier.

He was only a substitute yesterday, but when he did come on, Liverpool dealt with him better, highlighting how their defence is superior to Pep Guardiola's side.

Wolves are still in the race for Champions League places, just five points back from Chelsea heading into 2020.

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers is replaced by Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

