Adam Lallana shares what was said in Liverpool's dressing room after they beat Wolves

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners over Wolves yesterday, as they picked up another important three points.

Adam Lallana has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on BBC Sport, that Liverpool’s squad all said that they need to play better after their victory against Wolves.

Liverpool may have ran out 1-0 winners over Wolves yesterday, but the win was not enough to appease the Reds.

Lallana claims that Liverpool know that they weren’t at their best in the contest.

And the England international midfielder has suggested that Liverpool are determined not to allow their standards to slip.

“We had a little bit of a chat after in the dressing room that we we can be better,” Lallana said.

“Yes, it’s difficult that there are a lot of games, but it’s the same for Wolves and credit to them, they’ve had two games in three days against two top teams and they’ve come here and caused us problems today.”

Lallana’s words show just how high Liverpool’s standards are, which is part of the reason why the Reds have performed so well.

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but Jurgen Klopp appears determined to ensure that complacency doesn’t creep in.

Liverpool were slightly fortunate to beat Wolves, as Nuno’s side created plenty of openings against them, but they were unable to pick the right option at the crucial moment.

Klopp’s men are next in action against Sheffield United on Thursday, when they will be looking to extend their unbeaten run.