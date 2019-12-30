£4m stars reacts to Leeds win on Twitter

Leeds United made a very late bid for best game of 2019 on Sunday.

Tyler Roberts has reacted on Twitter to Leeds United's dramatic win on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side moved top of the Championship with a stunning 5-4 win away to Birmingham City yesterday afternoon.

Jack Harrison grabbed a 96th-minute winner for Leeds, shortly after Lukas Jutkiewicz struck to make it 4-4.

Roberts is out of comnission at the moment with a hamstring injury, but here's how the Whites' playmaker reacted on Twitter to the victory.

And thats the crazy game of football we all love Great character from the boys again and again #MOT pic.twitter.com/hauGSY68Ea — Tyler Roberts (@official_tyro) December 29, 2019

This was Leeds' first win in four league outings following a bit of a dip in form.

Bielsa's squad is stretchered fairly thin at the moment and the quicker Roberts is back, the better.

The Wales international, a £4 million addition almost two years ago [The Daily Mail], was bang in form at the time of his knock and with Pablo Hernandez now injured too, the Argentine coach is lacking a creative spark.

The likes of Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski have been playing in midfield as of late, but Roberts and Hernandez in the number 10 role offers a lot more balance to the first XI.