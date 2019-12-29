Will there be more Worzel Gummidge? How many episodes in series 1?

Worzel Gummidge is certainly a recognisable character who's appeared over multiple generations.

The talking scarecrow first appeared in a children's novel by Barbara Euphan Todd. Now, Worzel's back, making an appearance in the festive season in 2019.

The mini-series aired on the BBC after Christmas and saw Pirates of the Caribbean star, Mackenzie Crook, as the lead character.

Worzel and Aunty Sally are back in 2019 and by the looks of social media, viewers are loving it.

So, will there be more Worzel Gummidge? How many episodes are in series 1?

Michael Palin and Mackenzie Crook attend the "Worzel Gummidge" screening at The Charlotte Street Hotel on December 10, 2019 in London, England.

Will there be more Worzel Gummidge?

By the looks of things, another series of Worzel Gummidge isn't confirmed. However, from the positive feedback, the new series has received, a further series of Worzel Gummidge could be on the cars.

The two-part series has been met with positive comments from viewers who took to Twitter to praise the show: "I think the new version of Worzel Gummidge is brilliant. Mackenzie Crook has done a brilliant job with it and I'm old enough to remember the original TV show and loved that also."

Another said: "Mackenzie Crook is an understated genius: Worzel Gummidge is SO atmospheric. Loved his nod to the old series when he said 50/50 chance, guessing which way he would fall every week is an early memory. I hope kids latch onto this like we did."

SEE ALSO: Worzel Gummidge: What are Godcakes?

Is Worzel Gummidge a new series?

No, Worzel Gummidge first appeared on TV in 1953 in a four-part series.

The character was later played by Jon Pertwee from 1979-1981.

Mackenzie Crook plays the new Worzel Gummidge in the 2019 two-part series.

How to watch Worzel Gummidge

Worzel Gummidge aired on Thursday, December 26th and Friday 27th 2019.

The series sees India Brown as Susan, Thierry Wickens as John, Zoë Wanamaker as Lady Bloomsbury Barton, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally, Michael Palin as The Green Man and Francesca Mills as Earthly Mangold.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the show are available to watch via BBC iPlayer.

MEET THE CAST: Who is India Brown? Worzel Gummidge actress is a sensation as Susan!

CATCH UP WITH WURZEL GUMMIDGE EPISODES 1 AND 2 VIA BBC IPLAYER NOW.