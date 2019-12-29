West Ham United fans react on Twitter to Tony Pulis rumours

West Ham United were beaten by a second-string Leicester City side on Saturday.

West Ham United fans are fuming at the thought that Tony Pulis could become their next manager following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday evening.

The Telegraph have claimed that David Moyes and Pulis are heading the managerial shortlist at West Ham, with the Hammers parting ways with Pellegrini following their defeat to Leicester City at the London Stadium yesterday.

Whilst Moyes enjoyed a brief successful spell at West Ham prior to Pellegrini's appointment, Pulis' name being mentioned isn't going down well with the fans.

The Welshman was sacked by Middlesbrough in May [the Mirror] after he failed to guide the North East club to the Championship play-offs.

Pulis does have Premier League experience with the likes of Stoke City and West Brom, but it does seem his potential appointment will be met with a lot of anger.

During his career, Pulis hasn't been renowned for playing an attack-minded style of play, and it is something that has been a big negative on his career.

The Hammers are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and they could fall into the bottom three on New Year's Day when they take on Bournemouth.

Nonetheless, the West Ham fans have made it clear that it's not Pulis that they want to replace the recently-departed Pellegrini.

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Pulis rumours:

Probably an unpopular opinion but I would like to see Scott Parker or Gerard given the West Ham job. Especially if it’s going to Moyes or Pulis. — Andy Smith (@Andy88WHU) December 29, 2019

West Ham fans when they realise that Pellegrini getting sacked opens the doors for Moyes or Pulis to take over..... pic.twitter.com/KEVsusyJFu — ⚒Cess⚒ (@YouLoveCess) December 29, 2019

If you appoint Tony Pulis, we riot @WestHam — Dan305 ⚒ (@DanPhillipsFit) December 29, 2019

@davidgold I have supported West Ham since 1966. on the BBC website Moyles and Pulis are the favorites to take over. Please no , Don't go backwards. This is West Ham ! — Alan Sadler (@alan_sadler) December 29, 2019

If Pulis becomes our manager I’m done with West Ham, just become a neutral football fan instead #WHU — Jαмiє (@Jamiexcvii) December 29, 2019

Moyes - didn’t keep him on for a reason. Plays boring football and often gets beat by high scores.



Pulis - the worst of all. Awful football, never want him anywhere near my club.



Hughton - an ok manger, very uninspiring.



If any of these are appointed, I’m saying bye to my ST. — Callum (@WHUFCallum_) December 28, 2019

Seriously all these have been unemployed for how long? For a reason, football has moved on from them. — Andy Wellbelove (@andywellie) December 28, 2019

If you appoint any of them you deserve relegation. Especially Pulis I wouldn't wish that on anyone. — . (@rpburton) December 28, 2019