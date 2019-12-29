Quick links

West Ham United

West Ham United fans react on Twitter to Tony Pulis rumours

Amir Mir
Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United were beaten by a second-string Leicester City side on Saturday.

Tony Pulis manager of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at The New York Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

West Ham United fans are fuming at the thought that Tony Pulis could become their next manager following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday evening. 

The Telegraph have claimed that David Moyes and Pulis are heading the managerial shortlist at West Ham, with the Hammers parting ways with Pellegrini following their defeat to Leicester City at the London Stadium yesterday. 

 

Whilst Moyes enjoyed a brief successful spell at West Ham prior to Pellegrini's appointment, Pulis' name being mentioned isn't going down well with the fans.

The Welshman was sacked by Middlesbrough in May [the Mirror] after he failed to guide the North East club to the Championship play-offs. 

Pulis does have Premier League experience with the likes of Stoke City and West Brom, but it does seem his potential appointment will be met with a lot of anger. 

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea on Saturday 6th April 2019.

During his career, Pulis hasn't been renowned for playing an attack-minded style of play, and it is something that has been a big negative on his career. 

The Hammers are hovering above the Premier League's relegation zone and they could fall into the bottom three on New Year's Day when they take on Bournemouth. 

Nonetheless, the West Ham fans have made it clear that it's not Pulis that they want to replace the recently-departed Pellegrini. 

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Pulis rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch