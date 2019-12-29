West Ham fans want Niko Kovac to replace Pellegrini

Quick links

West Ham United have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham United have parted ways with boss Manuel Pellegrini following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

The Hammers faced a rotated Foxes side without the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, but still couldn't win.

Whilst there were bright spots, such as Lukasz Fabianski's penalty save from Demarai Gray and a well-worked equaliser from Pablo Fornals, it was all for nothing as Gray atoned by scoring the winner.

Shortly after the final whistle, West Ham confirmed what many fans will have expected, as boss Pellegrini was given the chop.

After around 18 months in charge, Pellegrini is on his way out, and a replacement must now be found – and fans are calling for Niko Kovac to arrive.

The Croatian won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich last season before losing his job in November, despite only losing eight of his 65 games in charge.

Kovac, 48, also got the best out of West Ham attacker Sebastien Haller at Eintracht Frankfurt, and that's part of the season West Ham fans want him.

Supporters took to Twitter to demand a move for Kovac, believing he is a much more inspiring appointment than David Moyes, whilst feeling that moving for him would really show a big club mentality.

