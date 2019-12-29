Troy Deeney comments on scoring and playing against Aston Villa

Aston Villa remain in the Premier League's relegation zone following their defeat to Watford yesterday.

Troy Deeney has sarcastically claimed that the Aston Villa fans gave him a 'lovely' and 'warm' welcome during Watford's 3-0 win over Dean Smith's side on Saturday afternoon.

Deeney netted a brace for his team as they recorded three points against Villa. The boyhood Blues fan claimed that he celebrated in front of the away fans because they 'hammered' him for missing a guilt-edge chance earlier on in the game, as he labelled everything as 'Birmingham banter'.

During the game, there was a number of controversial moments, including the build-up to Deeney's penalty, with Matt Targett being down injured as the Watford man ran through on goal.

Deeney suggested that Jack Grealish could have put the ball out prior to Watford going through on the counter, as he stated that the Villa playmaker was unable to nutmeg his teammate before he lost the ball.

Nonetheless, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (28/12/19 at 6:05 pm), Deeney shared his thoughts on the Villa supporters and whether his side should have put the ball out prior to his team winning a penalty.

On whether Watford should've put the ball out: "I think Jack had the ball, he tried to do a nutmeg, he didn't do it, they lost the ball and what we are supposed to put it out because they have lost the ball?" Deeney told BBC Radio 5 Live. "With VAR and the way things are going, you play to the whistle, right? I'm 15 stone, so if someone runs into me, what do you think it's going to take a little bit more than that to put me down, right? It what it is.

"This is the game I needed. Naturally, the Villa fans know I am a Blues fan, they love me as much as I love them. And it was good fun. I have played three games against them and scored five now, so it's a good team for me.

On celebrating in front of Villa fans: "Yes, the same way they hammered me for missing my chance and fluffing my lines. It's banter. It's Birmingham banter. If I had lost, I would have been hammered online."

"Obviously playing the Villa it's always a special one for me as they give me a lovely warm welcome," Deeney told BBC Sport. "It's good fun. The biggest today [from Watford's perspective is unity] everyone's tired and struggles over Christmas."

From Villa's perspective, it was simply an abject performance and one that will be worrying Dean Smith, as his side remains in the bottom three.

Watford are a place below them in the table but they have closed the gap to the Midlands outfit, and whilst Villa are well and truly out-of-form, Nigel Pearson's side are on a positive run.