Trevor Sinclair claims VAR is 'ruining' Liverpool players & fans season

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table by a very comfortable margin.

Trevor Sinclair has claimed on Twitter that VAR is 'ruining' Liverpool players and fans season after VAR was involved in more controversy during their 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first half as referee Anthony Taylor initially ruled that Adam Lallana had handled the ball during the build-up to the goal - VAR then overruled that decision.

But then the biggest talking point of the game occurred when Neto thought that he had equalised, but VAR ruled that Jonny was marginally offside.

It sparked anger in the away end, with the Wolves bench also not pleased with the decision, as the players also protested the decision at half-time.

In the end, Liverpool secured all three points and a clean sheet as they marched onto yet another win, as Sinclair thinks that VAR is overshadowing the 'incredible' performances by the runaway leaders this term.

VAR is actually ruining Liverpool’s players and fans season when they should be being applauded for their incredible performances this season #VAROUT — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 29, 2019

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Jurgen Klopp's side having a game in hand which will be played against West Ham at the end of January.

It has been a vintage year for Liverpool, who have gone unbeaten at Anfield in 2019 in all competitions, as nothing seems to be stopping them, at this moment in time.

The Reds have one hand on the Premier League title as it seems as though Klopp is going to be the man who stops their 30-year wait of lifting that English crown fans have been craving for three decades.