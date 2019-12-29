Tottenham fans critical of Jan Vertonghen's performance during draw with Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive problem reared its ugly head once again on Saturday.

Tottenham supporters on Twitter slated Jan Vertonghen's performance during their 2-2 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho once again opted to start the senior Tottenham man at the back, but at half-time, with the away side losing 1-0, the Belgian was replaced.

There were a number of controversial decisions during the game, with VAR ruling out Teemu Puki's first-half strike for offside, with the Norwich fans clearly incensed with the decision.

Whilst Chrisitan Eriksen netted a brilliant free-kick straight after the restart and Harry Kane's late penalty rescued a point for his team, Spurs, from a defensive standpoint, were poor throughout.

Vertonghen was one of the players heavily criticised by fans, as some were questioning whether he has a future at the North London club.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and given that Mourinho is not starting him at centre-back and he is struggling at left-back, it remains to be seen whether the Spurs fan favourite will win over his manager.

Danny Rose and Ben Davies are Tottenham's regular left-backs, so when they return, Vertonghen will be hoping he can return next to Toby Alderweireld and hopefully improve Tottenham's defence.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Vertonghen's performance against Norwich:

Pains me to say it but Vertonghen’s best days are behind him. Slowly becoming a liability. — Adam Sadler (@AdamSadler1) December 28, 2019

@SpursOfficial Aurier and Vertonghen have to go. Foyth needs a year or two in the youth team to sharpen up. Need to spend on defence in January. — Steve Parsons (@StevenMParsons) December 28, 2019

We concede to many soft stupid goals where players switch off. Bottom line is not good enough. Aurier piss poor end of, Vertonghen looking shot as left back, time to be CB? If stays, Foyth time may come in 3 or 4 years, Rose done, Dier some, winks average, Gazzaniga 3rd choice. — ScottN (@sln1701) December 28, 2019

We need a new keeper, look what Liverpool and city done getting Allison and ederson and how much it helped them. Aurier has to go so we need a new Rb. Vertonghen is finished and can’t be relied on so we need a new cb and rose and Davies are both just not great so we need a new LB — Jack Stokes (@JackStokes92) December 28, 2019

Agree, Vertonghen has been a magnificent player for Spurs but he’s nearly 33 and this season should be his last with us. Can’t rely on the same players year after year as Levy wants us to. — Kevin Flanagan (@flanagan_58) December 28, 2019

This is fair, but we were horrible in the first half. It’s so strange seeing Vertonghen ageing out of elite status — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 28, 2019

#THFC analysis



Gazza - No 2 keeper



Aurier - accident waiting to happen



Sanchez - Donkey, but has potential



Alderweireld - our best defender by a distance



Vertonghen - needs replacing



Foyth, KWP - Need loaning



Rose, Davies - past best



Dier - name says it all



Cont.. — #FoythTurn (@MarkTho91202887) December 28, 2019

Out:



Eriksen

Vertonghen

Wanyama

Rose

KWP on loan

Gazza? pic.twitter.com/PAlxgdUucY — ً (@G0DO03) December 28, 2019

Whisper it, but we probebalt shouldn’t be extending Vertonghen’s contract — Play Lo Celso! (@KidiabaPonyTail) December 28, 2019

Think Sessegnon was good 2nd half at left back. Didnt have much to do but if Rose isn't going to play anymore, Vertonghen can't continue to play left back. Roasted every game he has played there. — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) December 28, 2019