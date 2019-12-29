Quick links

Tottenham fans critical of Jan Vertonghen's performance during draw with Norwich

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur's defensive problem reared its ugly head once again on Saturday.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Tottenham supporters on Twitter slated Jan Vertonghen's performance during their 2-2 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening. 

Jose Mourinho once again opted to start the senior Tottenham man at the back, but at half-time, with the away side losing 1-0, the Belgian was replaced. 

 

There were a number of controversial decisions during the game, with VAR ruling out Teemu Puki's first-half strike for offside, with the Norwich fans clearly incensed with the decision.

Whilst Chrisitan Eriksen netted a brilliant free-kick straight after the restart and Harry Kane's late penalty rescued a point for his team, Spurs, from a defensive standpoint, were poor throughout.

Vertonghen was one of the players heavily criticised by fans, as some were questioning whether he has a future at the North London club.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur clears the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United...

His contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and given that Mourinho is not starting him at centre-back and he is struggling at left-back, it remains to be seen whether the Spurs fan favourite will win over his manager. 

Danny Rose and Ben Davies are Tottenham's regular left-backs, so when they return, Vertonghen will be hoping he can return next to Toby Alderweireld and hopefully improve Tottenham's defence. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Vertonghen's performance against Norwich:

