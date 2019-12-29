Tony Cottee names two managers West Ham should appoint after Manuel Pellegrini's sacking

West Ham United are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Tony Cottee thinks that the 'fantasy' manager West Ham United fans would want is Eddie Howe, whilst he made it clear that the club should appoint either David Moyes or Chris Hughton as their next manager.

The West Ham legend did, however, make it clear that it is too early for Fulham boss, Scott Parker, and Charlton's, Lee Bowyer, who are currently thriving in the Championship.

The Hammers sacked Manuel Pellegrini last night following their defeat to a second-string Leicester City side, which put the final nail in the coffin for the former Manchester City manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (28/12/19 at 9:10 pm), Cottee shared his thoughts on who should be West Ham's potential new manager.

"I think in a fantasy world, the West Ham fans would love to see an Eddie Howe arrive at the football club," Cottee told Sky Sports. "With them playing Bournemouth on New Year's Day, I'm not sure that's going to happen in the next few days.

"Beyond that, you have the Cowley brothers, who are at Huddersfield. Both West Ham fans. You can see a Scott Parker, or a Lee Bowyer, both ex-West Ham, but they're not ready for the job.

"I think it's got to be someone available someone who can come into the club and more importantly someone who could hit the ground running ground. Just to sure up the defence and start getting points on the board. So, for me, it's got to be either David Moyes or Chris Hughton."

Pellegrini never really got going at West Ham, as the money spent over the summer didn't really show itself in a positive manner on the pitch this season.

He doesn't really have any excuses for where they are sitting in the Premier League table, as the owners now have a big decision to make in these coming days.

In the meantime, West Ham have a New Year's Day game against Bournemouth coming up and they will then turn their attention to FA Cup matters and taking on lower league side Gillingham.