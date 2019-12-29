The Trial of Christine Keeler: James Norton appears as controversial character!

One of the most gripping political scandals of the 1960's - The Profumo Affair - is about to hit screens this December.

The Trial of Christine Keeler kicks off its first episode from Sunday, December 29th 2019.

It's been two years since Christine Keeler passed, but her involvement in British politics is still shocking today.

The fact-based drama follows the trial of the then 19-year-old aspiring model and features a cast including Sophie Cookson, Ben Miles, James Norton, Ellie Bamber and Emilia Fox.

Let's take a look at the cast of The Trial of Christine Keeler - James Norton to Ellie Bamber and more...

James Norton attends the UK premiere of "The Trial Of Christine Keeler" at Content London on December 04, 2019 in London, England.

When does The Trial of Christine Keeler start?

BBC drama, The Trial of Christine Keeler, is set to air at 9 pm on BBC One on Sunday, December 29th 2019.

Christine Keeler was the woman at the heart of a British affair which rocked the whole country. The political scandal tore apart the Conservative government at the time in 1960's Britain.

Airing each Sunday at 9 pm, there are six episodes in the series with each episode lasting an hour.

Who does James Norton play in The Trial Of Christine Keeler?

The main people involved in The Profumo Affair were Christine Keeler, her friend Mandy Rice-Davies, John Profumo and Stephen Ward.



The BBC drama, based in 1960s Britain, takes a look at the affair between Christine Keeler and John Profumo which led to fears of a national security breach.

James Norton, who also has a role in 2019 film Little Women, plays Stephen Ward in the series. Stephen Ward was an osteopath and socialite who took Christine Keeler under his wing - prior to her meeting John Profumo.

Stephen Ward and Christine were said to have a more brother-sister type relationship than anything sexual but she did have a brief sexual encounter with John Profumo - the Secretary of State for War - at the time.

The press exposure of the affair drew attention to Stephen's activities, he was charged in court with a series of immorality offences.

Stephen was said to have thought that he was a scapegoat in the scandal and overdosed during the later stages of his trial. He was found guilty of "living off the immoral earnings" of Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies.

To this day, Stephen Ward is said to be innocent. A 2013 report from Sky News details how Geoffrey Robertson QC wrote a book entitled 'Stephen Ward Was Innocent, OK' and lodged it with the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a bid to have Stephen's conviction overturned.

Meet the rest cast of The Trial of Christine Keeler

As well as James Norton, the BBC has filled the rest of the roles with some of the best actors they could find.

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler.

James Norton as Stephen Ward.

Ellie Bamber as Mandy Rice-Davies.

Ben Miles as John Profumo.

Emilia Fox as Valerie Hobson Profumo.

Visar Vishka as Yevgeny Ivanov.

as Yevgeny Ivanov. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Johnny Edgecombe.

Anthony Welsh as Lucky Gordon.

Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC One from Sunday, December 29th.