Tam McManus thinks Celtic ace had an 'absolute shocker' against Rangers

James Forrest started Celtic's clash against Rangers in the Premiership on Sunday.

Tam McManus has claimed on Twitter that James Forrest had an 'absolute shocker' during Celtic's defeat to Rangers in the Premiership on Sunday.

Forrest started the Old Firm encounter for Celtic, but in the second half with Rangers back in the lead, Neil Lennon saw enough and decided to substitute the attacker and bring on Olivier Ntcham.

There was action throughout the game, with Ryan Christie seeing his penalty saved by Allan McGregor, but not long after, Ryan Kent put his team ahead.

That's when Celtic equalised in controversial circumstances, with Rangers arguing that the Bhoys goal shouldn't have stood because the ball hit Odsonne Edouard's hand.

In the end, Nikola Katic's thundering header in the second-half was enough to seal all the points for Rangers, as former Hibernian midfielder, McManus stated that he has 'never seen' Forrest play so bad.

Forrest is having an absolute shocker never seen him play as bad. Would be looking at a change for him. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 29, 2019

It now means that Rangers have beaten Celtic for the first time this season and they will be going into the winter break in a very positive mood.

Celtic are still sitting top of the Premiership as what happens during the winter period could play a big part in what happens during the second half of the season.

The January transfer window is set to open next month and which players both clubs decide to bring in could have a big impact.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Celtic are the busier of the two, but either way, this is their chance to try and make up for any issues that they think needs amending.