'Stinker, get him out': Chelsea fans rip into £32m star on Twitter

The Chelsea midfielder really struggled in this afternoon's win.

Chelsea fans on Twitter were less than impressed with N'Golo Kante's performance today.

The Blues staged a dramatic to comeback to win 2-1 away to London rivals Arsenal in what was Mikel Arteta's first home game as head coach of the Emirates Stadium side.

The 28-year-old midfielder, a £32 million signing in 2016 [The Irish Times], is normally so reliable for Chelsea and has been Mr Consistent for a number of years in West London now.

But today was definitely an off-day for the France international, who found himself unable to exert as much influence and dominance over the midfield as he normally does.

In fact, Kante has had a difficult couple of weeks really and here's how some Chelsea supporters reacted to his 'stinker' today.

Kante has had a stinker today. Should have been him who went off instead of Kovacic. — Chelsea Extra (@CFCExtra) December 29, 2019

If someone offered over £60 mil for Kante we should snap their arm off for it he has been awful this season — Tom (@TomboCFC) December 29, 2019

What’s happened to Kante man :( — k (@CFC_Kieron) December 29, 2019

Kante has been awful for some time now. People afraid to say it because he is protected. — Don (@CFCDon) December 29, 2019

I'm done with Kante. Can't be starting games anymore. — The Lampard Era (@CFCDenis) December 29, 2019

Kante is washed man get him out of the team for a few weeks and let him gather himself — Rob (@Robby_Smith_) December 29, 2019

Wtf is Kante doing there?! Looks like a different player. Abysmal #cfc #ARSCFC — Neil Parekh (@Neil_Parekh) December 29, 2019

Kante has been shocking today , a rarity tbh normally mr reliable — Lee anthony welch (@leewelch93) December 29, 2019

Kante has been shocking today — (@ZxkCFC) December 29, 2019

Despite Kante's display, Frank Lampard's side were still able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Jorginho equalised for Chelsea on 83 minutes following questionable goalkeeping from Bernd Leno, before Tammy Abraham struck the winner shortly after to seal a stunning come-from-behind victory.

The West Londoners, who sit fourth in the table, have an 11-point lead over Arteta's side, who are back in 12th as of right now.