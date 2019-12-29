Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

'Stinker, get him out': Chelsea fans rip into £32m star on Twitter

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England.
The Chelsea midfielder really struggled in this afternoon's win.

Ngolo Kante of Chelsea and Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans on Twitter were less than impressed with N'Golo Kante's performance today.

The Blues staged a dramatic to comeback to win 2-1 away to London rivals Arsenal in what was Mikel Arteta's first home game as head coach of the Emirates Stadium side.

The 28-year-old midfielder, a £32 million signing in 2016 [The Irish Times], is normally so reliable for Chelsea and has been Mr Consistent for a number of years in West London now.

But today was definitely an off-day for the France international, who found himself unable to exert as much influence and dominance over the midfield as he normally does.

 

In fact, Kante has had a difficult couple of weeks really and here's how some Chelsea supporters reacted to his 'stinker' today.

Despite Kante's display, Frank Lampard's side were still able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Jorginho equalised for Chelsea on 83 minutes following questionable goalkeeping from Bernd Leno, before Tammy Abraham struck the winner shortly after to seal a stunning come-from-behind victory.

The West Londoners, who sit fourth in the table, have an 11-point lead over Arteta's side, who are back in 12th as of right now.

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea warms down after the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

