Some Liverpool fans spot sign £25m player could be leaving soon

Is Adam Lallana on borrowed time at Liverpool? Some fans think so.

Adam Lallana had a fine game for Liverpool tonight.

The Reds earned a 13-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield.

There were a number of sub-par performances from big-name Liverpool players, like Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino struggling, while Sadio Mane, who scored the winner, wasn't at his electric best.

Manager Jurgen Klopp gave Lallana a rare start ahead of Naby Keita and James Milner in midfield.

This was only the 31-year-old's third time making Klopp's first XI in a Premier League game this season, but he made it count.

Lallana was smart in possession and industrious out of it, and set up Mane for the winning goal.

The former Southampton star, a £25 million signing in 2014 [BBC Sport], is out of contract at Anfield in six months.

And some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that the way in which he acknowledged the supporters at full time is a sign that it might've been his last game at Anfield.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Is Lallana going in January? Looked teary eyed going around the stadium as if was his last time ‍♂️ — Neil Wheeler (@neilwheeler88) December 29, 2019

Did look that way didn’t it. Not seen anything. — Liverpool To My Core (@LFC_Belief) December 29, 2019

Certainly looked like it — Michael Rowland (@michael_row1and) December 29, 2019

my theory is lallana is leaving and this is his last game — mia (@mialfc) December 29, 2019

He may be leaving at the end of the season but he runs through brick walls for us does Lallana — Mentality Giants (@Rob24674233) December 29, 2019

Adam Lallana’s last game also today you love to see it — Jake (@RIPJakeFutbol) December 29, 2019

You think this is lallana's last game? — Adam (@AndyxRobertson) December 29, 2019