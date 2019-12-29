Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Some Liverpool fans spot sign £25m player could be leaving soon

Shane Callaghan
Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is Adam Lallana on borrowed time at Liverpool? Some fans think so.

Jordan Rossiter (L) and Adam Lallana after his goal for Liverpool FC during the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on...

Adam Lallana had a fine game for Liverpool tonight.

The Reds earned a 13-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Anfield.

There were a number of sub-par performances from big-name Liverpool players, like Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino struggling, while Sadio Mane, who scored the winner, wasn't at his electric best.

Manager Jurgen Klopp gave Lallana a rare start ahead of Naby Keita and James Milner in midfield.

 

This was only the 31-year-old's third time making Klopp's first XI in a Premier League game this season, but he made it count.

Lallana was smart in possession and industrious out of it, and set up Mane for the winning goal.

The former Southampton star, a £25 million signing in 2014 [BBC Sport], is out of contract at Anfield in six months.

And some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that the way in which he acknowledged the supporters at full time is a sign that it might've been his last game at Anfield.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Liverpool at Riverside Stadium on December 14, 2016 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch