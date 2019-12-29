Wolves boss Nuno Santo criticizes VAR after Liverpool defeat

A controversial goal from Sadio Mane helped Liverpool beat Wolves at Anfield.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the Birmingham Mail about VAR after his side's controversial defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Santo's side came into the game against the league leaders full of confidence after their brilliant victory against defending champions Manchester City on Friday. Wolves looked solid for most parts of the game but a five-minute spell at the end of the first half changed the game for them.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds in the 42nd minute in controversial fashion. Virgil van Dijk seemed to have used his hand in the build-up to the goal but that was overlooked by the VAR. A few moments later, Wolves appeared to have levelled the game through Pedro Neto but it was ruled out after a delayed review.

VAR adjudged a Wolves player to have been offside in the build-up to the goal but it was incredibly tight. Santo was left fuming at the decision on the touchline which forced the referee to give him a yellow card. The Wolves boss was asked about VAR in the press conference after the game and he was not happy.

He said: "The decisions are being made by a referee that is miles away from here at a TV screen. He doesn’t feel the game, he doesn’t get it. He’s not at the game. In Anfield, fantastic team, club, fans and stadium, and we are celebrating a non-goal. Come on.”

Wolves could have a reason to feel hard done by but they aren't the only team to have been a victim of VAR this weekend. Norwich and Brighton both had goals ruled out for incredibly tight offside calls on Saturday but unlike Wolves, both teams managed to get positive results in their games.

The FA and the PGMOL could have to rethink about the process very soon. A lot of teams have felt the wrath of VAR since the start of the season and if things don't change quickly, it will do more bad than good for Wolves and the rest of the Premier League.