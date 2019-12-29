Robbie Savage sends Twitter message after Rangers beat Celtic

Rangers scored on either side of the half to beat their Old Firm rivals Celtic on Sunday.

Robbie Savage has mocked Chris Sutton on Twitter after Rangers secured a 2-1 win over Celtic on Sunday afternoon at Parkhead.

The former Premier League midfielder sent a series of tweets asking Sutton what the 'final score' was after the Old Firm game because his 'internet had gone down'.

Rangers scored on either side of the half against Celtic, with Ryan Kent scoring moments after Ryan Christie had his penalty saved by Allan McGregor with Nikola Katic securing the points for his side.

After the game, Savage couldn't help but mock Sutton on Twitter, as Rangers fans will love what he had to say on his personal Twitter account:

My internet has gone down @chris_sutton73 ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ what is the final score ,,,, ⚽️⚽️⚽️ anyone help me please ,,, Chris ... Chris ??? — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) December 29, 2019

Has he just heard rangers beat Celtic ⚽️ https://t.co/JerAFec7Bt — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) December 29, 2019

... Chris ,,,, Chris ,,,,,,, where's chris anyone ,,,,,, @chris_sutton73 ,,, where are you ,,,,,, ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) December 29, 2019

The winter break will now kick in and Celtic and Rangers will be looking forward to the rest that awaits after a hectic first half of the campaign, which also involved them qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages.

The Gers are two points behind Celtic in the table, but Gerrard's players do have a game in hand, as the goal difference between the two is also plus 42.

Either way, there is not much separating the Old Firm duo, as it wouldn't be a surprise if the title race does go down to the final day of the season.

Rangers and Celtic are set to meet again in March at Ibrox, with Gerrard knowing that his team currently hold the advantage going into this title race.