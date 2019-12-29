Quick links

Report: West Ham considering Tony Pulis as Pellegrini replacement

Tony Pulis manager of Middlesbrough looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at The New York Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Rotherham, England.
West Ham United are being linked with a move Tony Pulis.

According to The Telegraph, Tony Pulis is one of the frontrunners to replace Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham United boss.

It's claimed that David Moyes is in pole position to take the job, Pulis is another candidate for West Ham as they weigh up their options.

West Ham parted ways with boss Pellegrini on Saturday, sacking him shortly after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of a weakened Leicester City side.

 

With a quick turnaround to a vital game against Bournemouth in midweek, West Ham appear to have targets in mind – and Pulis is one of them.

Understandably, this wouldn't exactly go down well with West Ham fans. Pulis was sacked by Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season, and hasn't returned to football.

The Welshman failed to take Boro into the Championship playoffs last season, and hasn't managed in the Premier League since being sacked by West Bromwich Albion in 2017.

Pulis is a vastly experienced manager who has fared well at guiding teams away from the relegation zone in the past, but his lack of recent success is a concern.

The 61-year-old would no doubt jump at the chance to move to West Ham, but Hammers fans may even prefer Moyes to Pulis.

