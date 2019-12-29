Report: Rangers reject big Premier League bid for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers are fighting to keep Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox.

Rangers have rejected a bid of €13million (£11million) for striker Alfredo Morelos, according to reports from El Universal in Colombia.

It's stated that a Premier League club has come forward with a bid for Morelos ahead of the January transfer window, attempting to lure Rangers into a deal.

However, Steven Gerrard's men have stood firm and rejected the offer, with a 'very high amount' needed to prise Morelos away.

The 23-year-old has been a goalscoring sensation for Rangers, smashing 76 goals in just 125 games for the Gers whilst becoming a Colombian international.

Rangers stand to make huge profit on their bargain signing from HJK Helsinki, but it's clear that £11million just isn't enough to make Rangers do business.

The Gers may well hope to land around the £20million Celtic received for Moussa Dembele in 2018 (Independent), and that £11million bid is some way short.

The Premier League side involved hasn't been named, and with the reports originating back in Morelos's homeland, this doesn't seem to be an attempt to unsettle Morelos ahead of today's Old Firm derby.

Rangers fans will be all too familiar with the rumours about Morelos by now, but they should at least be encouraged by the club's strong stance on his future, if these new reports are true.