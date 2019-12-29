Quick links

Report: Rangers ace Glen Kamara wanted by Aston Villa

Olly Dawes
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers may face a fight to keep Glen Kamara at Ibrox.

Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...

According to the Daily Mail (29/12, p112), Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is now a top target for Aston Villa following John McGinn's injury.

With McGinn out for around three months, it's claimed that Villa are now ramping up their efforts to bring in a new midfielder.

Dean Smith allegedly wants a move for Kamara, feeling he is the ideal player to step in for McGinn and then offer competition afterwards.

 

Kamara, 24, joined Rangers last January, initially penning a pre-contract agreement before the Gers convinced Dundee to sell for a bargain fee.

The Finnish international has excelled at Ibrox, turning in a host of impressive displays to attract interest from a number of English clubs.

Villa may now be tempted to throw money at Rangers for Kamara in January, offering Steven Gerrard's men the chance to make a swift profit.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern, Switzerland.

Selling mid-season, especially with questions over the future of Greg Docherty, seems like a bad decision though, especially as Kamara's price tag could go through the roof with a strong EURO 2020 campaign next summer.

The former Arsenal and Colchester man is a key player for Gerrard, and losing him whilst being in a title race with Celtic just wouldn't make sense.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

