Report: Rangers ace Glen Kamara wanted by Aston Villa

Rangers may face a fight to keep Glen Kamara at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Mail (29/12, p112), Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is now a top target for Aston Villa following John McGinn's injury.

With McGinn out for around three months, it's claimed that Villa are now ramping up their efforts to bring in a new midfielder.

Dean Smith allegedly wants a move for Kamara, feeling he is the ideal player to step in for McGinn and then offer competition afterwards.

Kamara, 24, joined Rangers last January, initially penning a pre-contract agreement before the Gers convinced Dundee to sell for a bargain fee.

The Finnish international has excelled at Ibrox, turning in a host of impressive displays to attract interest from a number of English clubs.

Villa may now be tempted to throw money at Rangers for Kamara in January, offering Steven Gerrard's men the chance to make a swift profit.

Selling mid-season, especially with questions over the future of Greg Docherty, seems like a bad decision though, especially as Kamara's price tag could go through the roof with a strong EURO 2020 campaign next summer.

The former Arsenal and Colchester man is a key player for Gerrard, and losing him whilst being in a title race with Celtic just wouldn't make sense.