Report: Moyes to bring Stuart Pearce back to West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly bringing back David Moyes and Stuart Pearce.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United will hand David Moyes a two-and-a-half-year deal to become their new boss – and Stuart Pearce will return.

It's claimed that Moyes will earn a permanent deal at West Ham, having served as a short-term replacement for Slaven Bilic in the 2017-18 campaign.

Not only is the Scot returning to the London Stadium as Manuel Pellegrini's successor, but there is also set to be a comeback for Pearce.

 

Pearce served as assistant manager to Moyes before leaving with the Scot in 2018, but he's thought to be heading back to East London.

The 57-year-old enjoyed a two-year spell with West Ham as a player, and still speaks passionately about the club whilst serving as a pundit.

Alan Irvine returning to join Moyes wouldn't exactly be a surprise either, but Pearce is the first name suggested as being part of Moyes' backroom staff.

West Ham sacked Pellegrini last night following a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City, and are moving quickly to land a replacement ahead of the midweek relegation clash with Bournemouth.

They'll hope that Moyes can guide them away from the bottom three just as he did two years ago, even if fans may not be too excited about the move.

