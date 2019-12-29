Report: Manchester United believe they can sign Christian Eriksen for free

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen is still a target for Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United believe they can sign Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen for free next summer.

It's claimed that the Red Devils are still keen on signing Eriksen, and are planning to launch a bid to sign him on a free transfer.

With the Dane out of contract next summer, Spurs would be willing to cash in during the January transfer window, but teams are all too aware that he can go for free next summer.

United's hopes primarily rest on Spurs not selling Eriksen and the player himself not signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Then, they have to convince Eriksen to make the move to Old Trafford, which may not offer Champions League football even if it's still somewhat prestigious to play for the Red Devils.

Many European giants will be queueing up to take Eriksen for free, and the battle combined with the lengthy wait United face mean this won't be easy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to pull off.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is another option as United seek a playmaker, but they seem confident they can lure Eriksen to Manchester in a move that would surely frustrate Daniel Levy.