Report: Klopp steps up Liverpool's pursuit of Victor Osimhen

According to The Express, Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Lille striker Victor Osimhen, with Jurgen Klopp particularly keen on him.

It's claimed that Klopp has ordered detailed scouting reports on Osimhen, seemingly wanting to get other eyes on the Nigerian hitman ahead of a possible move.

Divock Origi has fared well as cover for Roberto Firmino, but it seems that he still wants one more attacker – and Osimhen could be that man.

Lille allegedly won't sell Osimhen during the January transfer window, meaning Liverpool may have to wait until summer, which at least gives Klopp time to get those reports.

Osimhen, 20, joined Lille from Wolfsburg over the summer, heading to France as a replacement for Rafael Leao following his move to AC Milan.

So far, Nigerian hotshot Osimhen has starred with 13 goals in 24 games for Lille, whilst also picking up three assists as Lille's main striker.

Osimhen looks set to make Lille a huge profit in the future, but a move to Liverpool seemingly won't be happening next month, and the Reds will be hoping that they can at least position themselves at the front of the queue for a summer move.