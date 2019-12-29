Quick links

Report: Chelsea battling Liverpool for Jarrad Branthwaite

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool in the battle for Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

It's claimed that the two Premier League giants are batting a host of clubs for Branthwaite, with interest mounting.

Carlisle are allegedly expected to sell during next month's transfer window, and the teenager could be offered a big move to Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

 

Branthwaite, 17, was born in Carlisle and has come up through the ranks with the League Two side, emerging as a real talent this season.

A left-sided centre back with 13 first-team appearances to his name already, 6ft 5in Branthwaite has impressed with his ability on the ball as well as in the air.

The youngster has huge potential, but his next move will be key. He needs to ensure he plays regularly, especially having already had a taste of first-team football.

It's unlikely he would jump into first-team action with Chelsea or Liverpool, who would most likely want to keep him for the future.

With the likes of Celtic and Rangers keen too, according to the News and Star, Chelsea and Liverpool face a battle to land the League Two star and promise him a big future.

