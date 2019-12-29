Report: Brighton ready to spend on Kyle Walker-Peters

Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly want Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to The Sun, Brighton and Hove Albion are prepared to splash the cash on Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker-Peters.

It's claimed that Brighton want to strengthen in January, and are ready to spend on Walker-Peters and CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

Given that Walker-Peters has played just once under Jose Mourinho, the Seagulls may well fancy their chances of securing a deal.

Walker-Peters needs a move to kick on, as he simply isn't playing enough, and a move down to the South Coast may just give him first-team opportunities.

Brighton lost Bruno at the end of last season, but do still have Martin Montoya as well as the likes of Ezequiel Schelotto, Leon Balogun and Bernardo, who can all play at right back.

Still, with the latter three predominantly playing elsewhere, Walker-Peters would stand a real chance of playing under Graham Potter, at least more than he is under Mourinho.

The 22-year-old may have come up through the Spurs ranks, but it seems clear now that he just isn't going to make the grade with Tottenham.

Cashing in next month and allowing Mourinho to invest may be a smart move for all, with Spurs fans surely accepting that it's time for Walker-Peters to move on and play regularly.