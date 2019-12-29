Quick links

Report: Ancelotti has already asked about Jean Seri

Everton manger Carlo Ancelotti after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle, England.
Everton are being linked with Fulham-owned midfielder Jean Seri.

According to Foot Mercato, new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is already keen to bring Fulham's Jean Seri to Goodison Park.

It's claimed that Ancelotti has asked to keep tabs on Seri's situation, seemingly eyeing a move to bring him to Merseyside in 2020.

Monaco are thought to be interested too, meaning Galatasaray face competition to sign Seri despite having a permanent option in his loan.

 

Seri, 28, joined Fulham from Nice in 2018, making a surprise £25million move to Craven Cottage despite being linked with some of Europe's biggest sides (Telegraph).

The Ivorian failed to really live up to his billing as Fulham suffered relegation, and he then headed off to Turkey for a year on loan at Galatasaray.

Interest from Everton may seem surprising, but this isn't the first time Ancelotti has been keen on signing the former Nice star.

Seri's agent Franklin Mala told CalcioNapoli24 in 2018 that Seri's priority was a move to Napoli,where Ancelotti was managing, and the same outlet claimed last summer that Ancelotti again wanted Seri.

Ancelotti may hope it's third time lucky with a move for Seri, but with Galatasaray having a permanent option in their loan move, a deal – which would likely come at the end of the season – seems a little trickier than hoped.

