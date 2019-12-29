Quick links

Rangers fans are raving about Borna Barisic's display v Celtic

Olly Dawes
Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 away at Parkhead this afternoon.

Ryan Kent of Rangers celebrates after scoring his sides first goal with team mates during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead for the first time in nine years today as they beat the Bhoys 2-1 in a superb performance.

The Gers were the better side throughout, but did concede a first-half penalty, as Allan McGregor was called upon to stop Ryan Christie's spot kick.

Ryan Kent then fired Rangers ahead with a fine finish, before Callum McGregor's deflected strike brought Celtic level.

 

Rangers weren't to be denied though, as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner to seal a 2-1 win, with Alfredo Morelos's late red card mattering little in the context of this game.

Steven Gerrard showed just how much this win meant to Rangers with a passionate celebration at full time, and they have now cut the gap at the top of the table to just two points with a game in hand.

A number of Rangers players were superb at Parkhead, and one of those was left back Barisic, who set up both goals with fine assists.

James Forrest of Celtic and Borna Barisic of Rangers battle for possession during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in...

The 27-year-old Croatian defender struggled in his first season at Ibrox, but has really kicked on this term, and was key to Rangers' win today with his left-footed deliveries.

Rangers fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Barisic, branding him 'unreal' and 'the best player on the pitch', claiming he was 'utterly magnificent' whilst marvelling at his transformation since the end of last season.

