Rangers fans are raving about Borna Barisic's display v Celtic

Rangers beat Celtic at Parkhead for the first time in nine years today as they beat the Bhoys 2-1 in a superb performance.

The Gers were the better side throughout, but did concede a first-half penalty, as Allan McGregor was called upon to stop Ryan Christie's spot kick.

Ryan Kent then fired Rangers ahead with a fine finish, before Callum McGregor's deflected strike brought Celtic level.

Rangers weren't to be denied though, as Nikola Katic headed home Borna Barisic's corner to seal a 2-1 win, with Alfredo Morelos's late red card mattering little in the context of this game.

Steven Gerrard showed just how much this win meant to Rangers with a passionate celebration at full time, and they have now cut the gap at the top of the table to just two points with a game in hand.

A number of Rangers players were superb at Parkhead, and one of those was left back Barisic, who set up both goals with fine assists.

The 27-year-old Croatian defender struggled in his first season at Ibrox, but has really kicked on this term, and was key to Rangers' win today with his left-footed deliveries.

Rangers fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Barisic, branding him 'unreal' and 'the best player on the pitch', claiming he was 'utterly magnificent' whilst marvelling at his transformation since the end of last season.

Barisic is unreal man. Absolute god send — kyle (@ftblkxle) December 29, 2019

borna barisic the best player on this pitch by a country mile — oliver (@oliverleak) December 29, 2019

Barisic outstanding today — s (@Stew_Neil) December 29, 2019

If Tierney went for 25million Barisic must be worth double. Easily — AG RFC (@AGRFC85) December 29, 2019

Borna Barišić a player who a lot of us had wondered if he would ever find that intangible to make it as a Rangers player was magnificent today, again. Utterly magnificent. — Chris Marshall (@MFPTasty) December 29, 2019

Whit a player big Borna Barisic is. Full team were immense but his deliveries were again something special .!! — Wullie McCandless (@bigwullie83) December 29, 2019

Borna Barisic is something else, he is pretty much close to the first name on the team sheet now — Gary Saxby (@gazsax) December 29, 2019

What a player Barisic is — Andrew Stewart (@AndyStewart1872) December 29, 2019

Absolutely loving Barisic with each passing game — Robert Lockie (@RobertLockie001) December 29, 2019

Borna Barisic what a transformation — Ben Robertson (@BenRobertson23) December 29, 2019