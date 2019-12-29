Quick links

Nikola Katic shares what he told Connor Goldson after Rangers winner

Shane Callaghan
Nikola Katic of Rangers scores his sides second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers edged out Celtic at Parkhead today.

Nikola Katic was the hero for Rangers today.

The big Croat grabbed a second-half winner as Steven Gerrard's side won 2-1 away to Scottish Premiership title rivals Celtic.

In doing so, Rangers moved two points adrift of their Old Firm rivals and they have a game in hand.

It was the 23-year-old defender's third goal of the season across all competitions for the Gers.

 

And Katic revealed after the game that he said to Connor Goldson that he never wants the buzz to wear off.

He told the club's official website: "It’s a really amazing day and I just said to Connor [Goldson] I don’t want this moment to ever finish.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling – it was difficult after we conceded, but in the end, we stayed strong and believed in ourselves to show we were the better team today and I am so happy with this."

It was such a big, big win for Rangers today.

A Celtic win would've seen Neil Lennon's side move eight points clear and even though their Glasgow rivals have a game in hand, it would've been so hard to recover from psychologically.

This is a team that has won 10 domestic trophies in a row and game in hand or not, eight points is a hell of an advantage to give a side of that quality.

But Rangers dug deep and got their reward to bring into the winter break.

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is seen with Nikola Katic of Rangers at full time during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

