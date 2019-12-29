Nikola Katic shares what he told Connor Goldson after Rangers winner

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers edged out Celtic at Parkhead today.

Nikola Katic was the hero for Rangers today.

The big Croat grabbed a second-half winner as Steven Gerrard's side won 2-1 away to Scottish Premiership title rivals Celtic.

In doing so, Rangers moved two points adrift of their Old Firm rivals and they have a game in hand.

It was the 23-year-old defender's third goal of the season across all competitions for the Gers.

And Katic revealed after the game that he said to Connor Goldson that he never wants the buzz to wear off.

He told the club's official website: "It’s a really amazing day and I just said to Connor [Goldson] I don’t want this moment to ever finish.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling – it was difficult after we conceded, but in the end, we stayed strong and believed in ourselves to show we were the better team today and I am so happy with this."

It was such a big, big win for Rangers today.

A Celtic win would've seen Neil Lennon's side move eight points clear and even though their Glasgow rivals have a game in hand, it would've been so hard to recover from psychologically.

This is a team that has won 10 domestic trophies in a row and game in hand or not, eight points is a hell of an advantage to give a side of that quality.

But Rangers dug deep and got their reward to bring into the winter break.