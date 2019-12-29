Neil Aspin's instant reaction to Leeds win

Leeds United beat Pep Clotet's Birmingham City 5-4 this afternoon.

Leeds United have beaten Birmingham 5-4 in an unbelievable afternoon at St Andrew's today.

Lukas Jutkiewicz struck a stoppage-time equaliser for the Blues, who were originally 2-0 behind within 21 minutes following goals from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, but a 96th-minute winner from the latter brought an end to a Christmas cracker in the West Midlands.

Earlier, Birmingham pegged back Leeds and Jutkiewicz made it 2-2 on 61 minutes after Jude Bellingham halved the deficit shortly before the half-hour mark.

Second-half goals from Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas, either side of one from Jeremie Bela for the hosts, gave Marcelo Bielsa's side a 4-3 lead.

The promotion-chasing Whites have looked increasingly vulnerable in recent weeks, starting with the capitulation against Cardiff City after surrendering a three-goal lead.

Here's how Neil Aspin reacted to the result today on BBC Radio Leeds: "We all know what the negative reaction would've been if we hadn't got the result. You can feel it. You knew what was going to be said. That's changed the whole complexion of it. I've just witnessed the best game I've seen for years."

It was a double result for Leeds, who went top of the Championship after West Brom slipped up at home to Middlesbrough.

This is exactly what Bielsa's side have needed after such a demoralising few weeks for United.