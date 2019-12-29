Mikel Arteta says it was clear that Jorginho should have seen a red card

Arsenal were beaten at home by Chelsea but the game wasn't short of controversies.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the club's official website after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and the Spaniard didn't seem too impressed about the referee's decision to keep Jorginho on the pitch.

The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the first half and looked pretty comfortable despite Chelsea seeing the majority of the ball after the break. Goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham in the final few minutes of the game gave the Blues all three points but should the Italian have stayed on the pitch?

Jorginho was booked early into the second half for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette and the midfielder committed another offence a few minutes later on Matteo Guendouzi. The foul looked worthy of a second yellow card but the referee decided against it.

Arteta was asked about the incident in his post-game press conference and the Arsenal boss seemed to suggest that the referee got it wrong.

He said: "I think that's up to the referee. For me, it was very clear. That's it. I blame my team. We are responsible for everything we did wrong on that football pitch. The decisions we didn't get right, obviously. The other things we cannot control or change them now."

Arsenal could well have kept their lead if the Blues had lost a man in the latter stages of the game. However, two errors, one from Bernd Leno and another from Luiz and Mustafi, gave Chelsea two goals in the space of four minutes.

The defence is an issue that Arteta should rectify in the transfer window next week. The Arsenal boss admitted that Calum Chambers' injury does not look positive which could well force the club to splash some cash in the market in the coming days.