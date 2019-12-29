Mikel Arteta explains why he made Arsenal man watch game from stands

Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg was seen watching this afternoon's defeat from a director's box.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained the reasoning behind wanting Freddie Ljungberg stationed in a director's box for this afternoon's 2-1 defeat by Chelea at the Emirates Stadium.

Television cameras caught a glimpse of the Gunners' assistant taking in the game from the stands rather than sitting beside Arteta in the dugout.

This was the Spaniard's first home game since being appointed Arsenal's new head coach, following a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Arteta has already been introducing a number of his changes on the training ground and beyond and the image of Ljungberg watching on from the director's box is among the interesting ones.

And the former Manchester City assistant has told the club's official website that he thought it'd be beneficial to have one of his staff observing the match from a completely different angle.

He said: "I want him to have a different view from us, and be communicating with the bench all the time. It's important that he sees things from a different angle at the moment."

Arteta has taken one point from a possible six so far, but change won't happen overnight at Arsenal.

The North Londoners are still getting used to him after Unai Emery's spell at the Emirates turned ugly last month, resulting in his sacking.

The Gunners are 12th in the Premier League and six points above the relegation zone.