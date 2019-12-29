Michael Owen reacts on Twitter to West Ham sacking Pellegrini

West Ham United have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham United have parted ways with boss Manuel Pellegrini following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

The Hammers were facing a weakened Leicester side without Jamie Vardy and a host of other stars, but it didn't matter as Brendan Rodgers' men picked up all three points.

Lukasz Fabianski's penalty save denied Demarai Gray, but Kelechi Iheanacho struck the opener moments later, with Pablo Fornals giving West Ham hope.

Gray had the last laugh though as he scored the winner in the second half, handing West Ham their ninth defeat in their last 12 Premier League games.

West Ham acted swiftly after the final whistle, giving Pellegrini his marching orders in a decision that won't have been a surprise to many.

The Hammers find themselves just one point and one place above the relegation zone, and that just isn't cutting it for pundit Michael Owen.

Owen took to Twitter to suggest that the trend of improvement after sacking a manager is likely to continue with West Ham, seemingly backing the decision to axe Pellegrini.

Owen added that West Ham have 'chronically underperformed' with Pellegrini at the helm, and claims that the Hammers are good enough for a top half finish – despite seemingly being in a relegation battle right now.

Changing managers seems to be having the desired effect in The @premierleague this season. That trend is surely going to continue @WestHam with a team that has chronically underperformed recently. Surely this squad is capable of a top half finish. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 29, 2019