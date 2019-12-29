Marcelo Bielsa shares what Leeds are planning to do in the transfer window

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table heading into the New Year.

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that Leeds United are now looking to replace the soon-to-be-leaving Jack Clarke, but they are waiting on news in regards to Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal loanee, Nketiah started his first game for Leeds on Sunday as they recorded a quite memorable 5-4 win at Birmingham City, with Bielsa sharing that the club are analysing 'week by week' Nketiah's situation.

Bielsa has always liked to work with a small squad, so it'll be interesting to see what type of business the club decides to conduct next month.

After Leeds moved to the top of the table, Bielsa shared that Leeds now have to 'think' about another player other than Clarke, as he stated that whilst Leeds wait on news regarding Nketiah, they weren't looking to add fresh legs into the club had those two stayed.

"We analyse this week to week," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "We need to know what is going to happen with Eddie. We have to think about another player instead of Jack Clarke and we have to analyse those two decisions.

"If both of them continue with us, we weren't going to incorporate another one. Now that Clarke is now with us, we must think if it's necessary to replace him and in the case, if Eddie doesn't continue with us, we have to think in one more incorporation."

Despite featuring on a fairly regular basis last season, Clarke rarely featured during this campaign, hence why Tottenham decided to recall him back to the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

But Nketiah is in a different situation altogether because whilst he has only started one Championship game, his appearances from the bench have been impactful.

If Leeds do lose Nketiah then the Yorkshire club will surely have to bring in at least one attack-minded player, as they cannot simply last the whole Championship campaign with such a thin squad.