Leeds fans react to Eddie Nketiah's latest performance

Leeds United beat Birmingham City 5-4 this afternoon.

Leeds United moved top of the Championship table this afternoon, beating Birmingham City 5-4 in a topsy-turvy clash at St Andrews.

The Whites had failed to win their previous three games, but made a rapid start against Birmingham as Helder Costa and Jack Harrison scored to make it 2-0.

Jude Bellingham and Lukas Jutkiewicz hauled Birmingham level, only for Luke Ayling to fire Leeds back in front as the goals were flying in.

Jeremie Bela made it 3-3, Stuart Dallas put Leeds 4-3 up just moments later and Jutkiewicz had seemingly rescued a point with an injury-time leveller.

Yet there was one final twist, as Wes Harding's own goal handed Leeds all three points, and with West Bromwich Albion losing at home to Middlesbrough, the Whites now sit top.

Leeds managed to claim the win without Patrick Bamford, as the striker missed out today with Eddie Nketiah taking his place in a rare Championship start.

The 20-year-old failed to score though, in what could be one of his final appearances for the club, with Arsenal potentially recalling him next month.

Fans really weren't impressed, suggesting that Nketiah went 'missing' and simply didn't seem interested, with fans pointing out just how much better Patrick Bamford really is in terms of centre forward and pressing play.

Seems we can't defend in a system that involves Nketiah. We rely on Bamford to take pressure off us defensively. — Danny (@DannyRLUFC) December 29, 2019

