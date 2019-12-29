Kris Boyd fumes during Celtic and Rangers showdown at Parkhead

Celtic and Rangers contested yet another fiery Old Firm encounter on Sunday.

Kris Boyd was left fuming that Odsonne Edouard wasn't penalised for an alleged handball during Celtic's defeat to Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Parkhead.

The ex-Rangers striker aimed a dig at Celtic and the officials, by saying that they are 'quick enough' to award the Bhoys a penalty, but they were unable to see that the ball hit Edouard's hand as Callum McGregor struck a shot from outside of the area.

Before Rangers could open the scoring through Ryan Kent's well-taken shot, Ryan Christie had his penalty saved by Allan McGregor, with Nikola Katic netting a powerful second for the Gers in the second-half.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (29/12/19 1:30 pm), Boyd and former Celtic man, Kris Commons, argued over the referee not disallowing the Bhoys goal.

"By the letter of the law, if it strikes his hand, it's deemed a handball and it should have been a foul," Commons told Sky Sports. "But there's nothing Edouard can do about it. It's unfortunate from Rangers' perspective. Did they deserve the luck? Possibly. But Rangers will feel very hard done to.

Boyd added: "It should not have been a goal. Once again, Rangers have been done by a referee's decision. Kevin Clancy has got it wrong, just like Willie Collum in the cup final. We keep going on about big decisions and, once again, Rangers have found themselves on the end of a wrong decision because there's no way that goal should stand.

Commons stated: "I don't think Kevin Clancy could see that though," Boyd then responded by saying: "It doesn't matter! His assistant is there. He can still see it.

Commons responded: "Did you see it?" Boyd replied: "What I was going to say that when you have a look at the penalty as well, they are quick enough to go and make decisions with that. Once again, Rangers have been done by a shocking referee decision."

Both Celtic and Rangers will now hibernate and go for their annual winter break, as the second half of the Premiership season is set to be a tasty affair.

There is no doubt there will be high drama as it will be very interesting to see what type of transfer business both Celtic and Rangers conduct next month.