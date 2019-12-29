Kris Boyd blasts Celtic fans after Rangers secure Old Firm win

Rangers closed the gap on their Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

Kris Boyd has mocked the Celtic supporters and claimed that you wouldn't have noticed that they were in the ground during their 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday at Parkhead.

The former Rangers striker claimed that the 'first time' he heard the Celtic fans was when they equalised towards the end of the first half.

It was a lively game, with goals during both halves, and Alfredo Morelos being sent off for two yellow cards right towards the end of the game, as Rangers secured their first win at Celtic in nine years.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (29/12/19 14:30 pm), Boyd shared his thoughts on Celtic fans, as he thinks that Steven Gerrard's side outclassed Neil Lennon's men.

"I thought it was men against boys today," Boyd told Sky Sports. "Exact same as the cup final. Totally dominated the whole game.

"And, to be honest, Celtic had home advantage but you wouldn't realise there were any fans in they were that quiet. They had five minutes before half-time. But Rangers, all over the pitch, deserved to be by their own fans celebrating because it has been a long time coming.

"Right from the first whistle, Rangers were all over Celtic, in their faces and stopping them playing. And you could see there was a nervousness around, not only on the pitch, but in the stands. The first time you heard the Celtic fans sing was when they scored the goal. And it's not like this place. They were shocked."

Whilst Gerrard will be pleased with his side picking up a massive three points, he will be well aware that there is still a long way to go in the title race.

Scotland will now enter into a winter break, with both teams no doubt looking forward to the rest and the planning.

Upon their return, Rangers will be hoping to overtake their rivals, as they do have a game in hand on Neil Lennon's men.