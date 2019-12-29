Quick links

'Just get rid', 'Sell him now': Some Spurs fans have had enough of one player after draw

John McGinley
Onel Hernandez of Norwich City battles for possession with Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth didn't have the best of weekends in the Premier League.

Some Tottenham fans are growing increasingly frustrated with defender Juan Foyth after his calamitous display against Norwich in league action on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender started the 2-2 draw, but after a poor mistake in the first half that led to a Mario Vrancic opener for the Canaries, he was substituted off at half-time.

He found himself caught in possession and out of position, allowing an energetic Norwich to capitalise.

It was a deeply disappointing afternoon for the Argentinian international given his lack of prior top-flight chances so far this season. The start at Carrow Road was his first of the season in the league.

 

Given his lack of experience, it could be seen as quite harsh to criticise the player too much, but having now made 32 appearances in all competitions since being signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, some supporters are beginning to think they've seen enough.

There's a growing suggestion that he is not ready at all for the demands of Spurs first-team, with loans away now being suggested by some fans and others even believing he should just be sold.

It seems doubtful that Jose Mourinho will turn to him quickly moving forward, given his decisive action in taking him off at the interval.

These Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter this weekend to share their thoughts on his situation...

