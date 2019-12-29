'Just get rid', 'Sell him now': Some Spurs fans have had enough of one player after draw

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth didn't have the best of weekends in the Premier League.

Some Tottenham fans are growing increasingly frustrated with defender Juan Foyth after his calamitous display against Norwich in league action on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender started the 2-2 draw, but after a poor mistake in the first half that led to a Mario Vrancic opener for the Canaries, he was substituted off at half-time.

He found himself caught in possession and out of position, allowing an energetic Norwich to capitalise.

It was a deeply disappointing afternoon for the Argentinian international given his lack of prior top-flight chances so far this season. The start at Carrow Road was his first of the season in the league.

Given his lack of experience, it could be seen as quite harsh to criticise the player too much, but having now made 32 appearances in all competitions since being signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, some supporters are beginning to think they've seen enough.

There's a growing suggestion that he is not ready at all for the demands of Spurs first-team, with loans away now being suggested by some fans and others even believing he should just be sold.

It seems doubtful that Jose Mourinho will turn to him quickly moving forward, given his decisive action in taking him off at the interval.

These Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter this weekend to share their thoughts on his situation...

If I were Mourinho I would sign, Frimpong, Aarons, & Jimenez January and ship out Foyth, Lo Celso, Aurier #COYS — Ian Ryan (@ianryan95) December 28, 2019

Right, Foyth needs game time. This should be on loan somewhere possibly Germany or Italy. I think we need a new RB, LB and Gareth Bale. #COYS — Big White Hart Lane (@Spurslastminute) December 28, 2019

Foyth needs to go out on loan and toughen up or he’s done in a #thfc shirt. #COYS #Tottenham #NORTOT — Anson ⚽️ (@ansonharries) December 28, 2019

@SpursOfficial currently losing to Norwich because of the consistently awful Juan Foyth. PLEASE sell that useless guy. He gives the ball away and gives penalties all the time. #coys sell him now! — jahladagaming (@jahladagaming) December 28, 2019

Foyth costs us goals every time he plays, just get rid of him, he’s brainless and just doesn’t learn ‍♂️ #NORTOT #COYS #spurs #foyth — Jamie Waller (@baldyjw) December 28, 2019

Conclusion for yesterday’s game:

• Get rid of Foyth

• Get a RB who has good decision making and actually knows how to defend without taking someone’s ankles every game



....just improve defence#thfc #coys — ieuan (@ieuandavies16) December 29, 2019

No one can tell me that there are no better players in the Championship or even First Division than Aurier and Foyth..



It's absurd to think these two below average players are the best that a club of @SpursOfficial's calibre can find #smh#NORTOT #COYS — spurs Legacy (@SpursLegacy) December 29, 2019

Think Foyth has the potential to be very decent but he needs to go on loan somewhere and play every game to get experience and take the rashness out of his game. #COYS #THFC — Ant (@antleary) December 28, 2019