Jose Mourinho praises Tottenham duo after draw against Norwich City

Christian Eriksen earned a rare start under Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur picked up a point against Norwich City.

Jose Mourinho has raved about Christian Eriksen and Tanguy Ndombele for playing 'fantastic' football during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw at Norwich on Saturday evening.

The Spurs boss also made it clear that he refuses to talk about Eriksen's future, as he stated that both are 'open' in regards to what is happening and the playmaker is doing all he can to help the club during his current situation.

Eriksen, who is out-of-contract at Spurs next summer, netted a sublime free-kick for his side yesterday, as he showcased to the world what he is all about.

With no Eric Dier or Harry Winks playing, Mourinho was seemingly equally impressed in how well Ndombele played, as he was also praising of Eriksen.

“I don't want to speak about it [on Eriksen's future],” Mourinho told Football London. “I speak with him. He is so open. We keep to ourselves. It's between us, I don't want to say much because he is trying to help the team like he did today.

“I'm happy with his man of the match, it could be others. I though Ndombele was absolutely phenomenal. He played very well. We played without a positional player, no Winks, no Dier and Eriksen and Ndombele played so well. Totally in control.

“The football was so fluid, passing, movement, turning, never playing back passes, always getting the ball forward and in between the lines and looking for the wingers. Fantastic quality of football.”

It has been well-documented for some while now that Eriksen can leave Spurs on a free transfer next summer, but a deal could also be done for his services in a few days time.

The January transfer window will open pretty soon and if Eriksen can agree on a deal with a foreign club for his signature then he can sign a pre-contract agreement with them.

But if Eriksen does decide to pen a new deal at the club then it will help Tottenham's cause because he is quite clearly a player Mourinho likes and he is someone who would then also save the club a lot of money in the transfer market.