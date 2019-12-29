Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Redknapp praises 'classy' Christian Eriksen during Tottenham's draw at Norwich

Christian Eriksen enjoyed his best game under Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a score draw against Norwich yesterday.

Jamie Redknapp has spoken highly of Christian Eriksen after he helped Tottenham record a 2-2 draw at Norwich on Saturday.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that the 'excellent' Eriksen put in a 'classy' display for Spurs, who would have been annoyed that they showcased their defensive fragilities once again.

Whilst Spurs have been scoring freely under Jose Mourinho, their inability to keep the ball out of the back of the net has been haunting them once more.

 

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (28/12/19 at 20:00 pm), Redknapp seemingly thinks that it's a joy to watch Eriksen in action when he is at his best.

“The technique is so good, he does that so often [for his free-kick goal],” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “I thought he was excellent.

“When Eriksen plays like that, and in that manner and he is so comfortable on the ball, he is a classy player.”

Eriksen hasn't been at his best for Tottenham this season and some may even argue that he wasn't really at his best during the previous campaign.

Mourinho will be keen to unlock that talent within the Dane, but given that his contract is due to expire next summer, that situation doesn't help anyone's cause.

Tottenham will now turn their attention to an away clash against Southampton on New Year's Day, with the South Coast club recently producing a number of impressive performances.

