Jamie Redknapp critical of five Tottenham players during draw with Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive problems continued against Norwich City yesterday.

Jamie Redknapp was left unimpressed with Tottenham's defending during their 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Saturday evening, as he stated that 'no-one is taking responsibility' for their poor actions.

The Sky Sports pundit slammed Juan Foyth, Tanguy Ndombele, Toby Alderweireld, Paulo Gazzaniga and Serge Aurier for the part they played in the two goals Tottenham conceded, as he labelled it a 'complete mess'.

Whilst Jose Mourinho has pushed Tottenham closer to the Champions League places since his arrival, one thing he hasn't been able to address of yet is the defensive side of their game.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (28/12/19 at 7:55 pm), Redknapp shared what went wrong for Tottenham once again from a defensive standpoint.

“It's a catalogue of mistakes [First goal Spurs conceded],” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “Foyth comes into an area where he shouldn't really lose the ball. He does that so often. Buendia does well and Ndombele doesn't defend well enough.

“And I think Alderweireld has to press [Norwich goalscorer]. Does the keeper do well for me? No, not at all! That's not going anywhere near the corner. He doesn't do well enough and it summed up Tottenham defensively. There's no-one really taking responsibility.

On Norwich second goal: “From Spurs' point of view, it's so poor – it's just a complete mess. Even when the ball gets played to Aurier, he's cannot work his feet out, he's trying to kick it away. And that just sums up Tottenham's defending.”

Mourinho tried three at the back against Norwich but ended up changing that formation during the break.

Added with that, he has also had various midfield combinations since his arrival, with Tanguy Ndombele coming back into the middle of the park against Norwich.

Whilst he played a part in Tottenham conceding such a poor opening goal, he was outstanding throughout the match and Spurs fans will be hoping that continues into the near future.