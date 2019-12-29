Is The Trial of Christine Keeler a true story? Britain's scandalous new drama on BBC!

It's been a series years in the making, but finally, The Trial of Christine Keeler is landing on our screens.

Back in October 2017, the series was commissioned and just over a year later, they began filming.

The Trial of Christine Keeler follows the unfolding events of the Profumo affair, a political scandal which rocked Britain back in the 1960s.

But is the TV series a true story? Here's what actually went down during the Profumo affair and more about what is true about the new dramatisation.

What is the Profumo affair?

Back in 1961, amidst the political backdrop of the Cold War and the ever-changing state of the world, what Britain did not need was a political scandal to amp up the tension. But alas, that's what they got.

It started that year, kicking off with an affair between 19-year-old model Christine Keeler and the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo.

In 1963, John Profumo denied the relationship, before confessing weeks later the truth. It badly reflected on the Conservative government - led by Harold Macmillan - and potentially lead to their loss in the 1964 General Election.

What's the scandal all about?

Now, an improper relationship between a young woman and a political figure seem hardly like a new scandal, so what was so different about the Profumo affair?

The major scandal came from the rumour that Christine Keeler was also involved with Captain Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché, leading to speculations that she - and Ivanov - may have been spying.

What resulted was then a major trial, including Keeler, Ivanov and Profumo's friend, Stephen Ward. This trial proved that there were no security leaks during the Profumo affair, however Stephen War took his own life during the process.

So, is it a true story?

Yes!

The BBC and screenwriter Amanda Coe have been faithful to the events of the true story. All of the major characters from the events of 1961 and 1963 have been involved and from what we have already seen, they are largely truthful to the real events.

There is always some creative licence with dramatisations, however The Trial of Christine Keeler is all based on a true scandal.

The Trial of Christine Keeler: Meet the cast

BBC have managed to rope in one of the best casts we've seen in one of their dramas for a long while. Check out the full cast here.

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler.



James Norton as Stephen Ward.

Ellie Bamber as Mandy Rice-Davies, a model and friend of Christine's.

Ben Miles as John Profumo.

Emilia Fox as Valerie Hobson Profumo, the wife of John.



Visar Vishka as Yevgeny Ivanov.

as Yevgeny Ivanov. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Johnny Edgecombe, a jazz promoter and ex-boyfriend of Christine's.

Anthony Welsh as Lucky Gordon, a jazz singer and another boyfriend of Christine's.

Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC One from Sunday, December 29th.