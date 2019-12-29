'Horrendous': Chris Sutton slates £19m Arsenal player

The Arsenal goalkeeper had a howler this afternoon, it's fair to say.

Chris Sutton has criticised some 'horrendous' goalkeeping from Arsenal's Bernd Leno during this afternoon's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

The Gunners looked on course for a huge win over their London rivals on Mikel Arteta's first home game as head coach.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early opener was the difference between Arsenal and the Blues for so much of the contest.

But two goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham in the final seven minutes undermined the Emirates Stadium club who somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

It could and may have been a win for Arsenal if not for Leno, who flapped at a cross which allowed Jorginho to tap an equaliser into an empty net on 83 minutes.

Here's what Sutton said on BBC Sport: "That's just horrendous for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno who has been a good performer for them this season.

"It's a free-kick and not one with great pace but Jorginho can't believe his luck."

Leno is a top goalkeeper but, by the same token, he is no stranger to an error.

In fact, the Arsenal stopper has made more individual errors which have led to goals than any other Premier League goalkeeper since his debut in August of 2018.

The North Londoners spent around £19 million [The Guardian] in signing the German from Bayer Leverkusen 18 months ago.