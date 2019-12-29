Gary Lineker sends brutal tweet about Arsenal

Arsenal are only six points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Gary Lineker has brutally mocked Arsenal's situation on Twitter.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon after two late goals from the visitors led to a stunning turnaround in North London.

Mikel Arteta has overseen two games since becoming Arsenal's new head coach and is yet to get off the mark, following a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

This defeat leaves Arteta's side 12th in the Premier League table and only six points above the relegation zone.

And the Match of the Day host has joked on social media that he reckons the Spaniard will be able to keep Arsenal in the top flight.

A defeat but some good signs for @Arsenal under Arteta. Still convinced they’ll stay up. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2019

Unless Arsenal - who have won one of their last 12 league outings - buck up their ideas relegation isn't unthinkable.

The Gunners have never been relegated from the top flight in their long and illustrious history, but this is getting serious and if Arteta doesn't arrest this slide very quickly then things will get a lot more worrying.