Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Gary Lineker sends brutal tweet about Arsenal

Shane Callaghan
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are only six points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Gary Lineker has brutally mocked Arsenal's situation on Twitter.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon after two late goals from the visitors led to a stunning turnaround in North London.

Mikel Arteta has overseen two games since becoming Arsenal's new head coach and is yet to get off the mark, following a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

This defeat leaves Arteta's side 12th in the Premier League table and only six points above the relegation zone.

 

And the Match of the Day host has joked on social media that he reckons the Spaniard will be able to keep Arsenal in the top flight.

Unless Arsenal - who have won one of their last 12 league outings - buck up their ideas relegation isn't unthinkable.

The Gunners have never been relegated from the top flight in their long and illustrious history, but this is getting serious and if Arteta doesn't arrest this slide very quickly then things will get a lot more worrying.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch