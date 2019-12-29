Quick links

'Like having a new signing', 'exceptional': Some Everton fans blown away by £2m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Mason Holgate of Everton battles for possession with Christian Atsu of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on...
Everton defender Mason Holgate put in a great display this weekend for the Toffees in Carlo Ancelotti's second game in charge of the Goodison Park side.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter following their 2-1 win in the Premier League this weekend and Goodison Park defender Mason Holgate received plenty of compliments following his solid display for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

In the trip to Newcastle United, the 23-year-old was great defensively and offensively, making a superb last-ditch tackle on Andy Carroll to keep the scores level, generally holding his own against a physical team, and almost opening the scoring from a set piece, which Martin Dubravka kept out.

 

 

Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the obvious Man of the Match for his crucial brace to give the Toffees victory, Holgate's contributions were also spoken of highly, with plenty of Blues fans singing the versatile player's praises - he also did superbly as a holding midfielder under Duncan Ferguson.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Holgate has been with Everton since the summer of 2015, when he joined the Toffees from Barnsley in a fee reported to be in the region of £2million (ESPN), and has made 65 senior appearances for the Goodison Park side, along with a successful half-season loan stint at West Bromwich Albion last term.

Mason Holgate (2) of Everton during the pre-game warmup during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th December 2019.

