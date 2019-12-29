'Like having a new signing', 'exceptional': Some Everton fans blown away by £2m man

Everton defender Mason Holgate put in a great display this weekend for the Toffees in Carlo Ancelotti's second game in charge of the Goodison Park side.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter following their 2-1 win in the Premier League this weekend and Goodison Park defender Mason Holgate received plenty of compliments following his solid display for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

In the trip to Newcastle United, the 23-year-old was great defensively and offensively, making a superb last-ditch tackle on Andy Carroll to keep the scores level, generally holding his own against a physical team, and almost opening the scoring from a set piece, which Martin Dubravka kept out.

Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the obvious Man of the Match for his crucial brace to give the Toffees victory, Holgate's contributions were also spoken of highly, with plenty of Blues fans singing the versatile player's praises - he also did superbly as a holding midfielder under Duncan Ferguson.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

To be fair Holgate was everywhere on that pitch today, outstanding. Growing in stature every game and looking very assured. Can’t imagine Delph ruffling him to be fair — evertony (@evertony99) 28 December 2019

Holgate looking like a prime Nesta. My lord give him the armband. — Everton Extra (@EvertonExtra) 28 December 2019

Mason Holgate has been exceptional this season. Well in lad — Everton Extra (@EvertonExtra) 28 December 2019

can’t believe Mason Holgate is the best player in the world — JK (@jackennyy) 28 December 2019

Some player now holgate — Joey Basnett (@joey_basnett) 28 December 2019

Cant remember seeing a player suddenly progress as fast as Holgate has. That WBA loan done him wonders — David 1878 (@davidjbricey) 28 December 2019

Alessandro Holgate Nesta. — Raumdeuter. (@exiledtoffee) 28 December 2019

Mason Holgate's form is like having a new signing, as nobody was expecting it. He's been outstanding in the past few weeks. — Everton Nova Scotia (@EFCNovaScotia) 28 December 2019

Holgate and Mina going to be one hell of a partnership — $LENDERMAN (@SlendermanXXI) 28 December 2019

Holgate a modern day phil Neville that can actually play football — Irishevertonian (@irishevertonian) 28 December 2019

Holgate has been with Everton since the summer of 2015, when he joined the Toffees from Barnsley in a fee reported to be in the region of £2million (ESPN), and has made 65 senior appearances for the Goodison Park side, along with a successful half-season loan stint at West Bromwich Albion last term.