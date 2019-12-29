Quick links

Eddie Nketiah sends message on Twitter after bonkers Leeds win

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up
Leeds United rounded off the calendar year with a goal fest in the West Midlands.

Eddie Nketiah has reacted on Twitter to Leeds United's insane win this afternoon.

The Whites moved top of the Championship after beating Birmingham City 5-4 at St Andrews earlier today.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison scored a 96th-minute winner after Lukas Jutkiewicz thought that he had rescued a huge point for the Blues.

It just so happened to be Nketiah's full Championship debut under Marcelo Bielsa, who has spent most of the season using the Arsenal loanee as a substitute.

 

Here's how the 21-year-old reacted to the win on social media.

Luke Ayling also picked up a rare goal for himself in the win, and fizzed in the cross which led to the dramatic winner.

Here's how the Leeds right-back reacted on Twitter too.

It was a double celebration for Bielsa's side who finish the year at the summit of the Championship, following West Brom's surprise defeat to Middlesbrough.

