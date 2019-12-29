Confirmed Celtic v Rangers lineups: Morelos starts, Ntcham on the bench

Rangers travel to take on Celtic in the Old Firm derby today.

Celtic starting XI: Forster; Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Gordon, Hayes, Bauer, Bitton, Rogic, Ntcham, Griffiths.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Jack, Kamara, Davis; Aribo, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Flanagan, Edmundson, Arfield, Ojo, Barker, Defoe.

Celtic line up with Fraser Forster in goal, behind a back four of Jeremie Frimpong, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Boli Bolingoli.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor starts in midfield, with James Forrest moved back out to the right flank as Mikey Johnston comes in on the left.

Ryan Christie features as the number 10, operating behind Odsonne Edouard as Olivier Ntcham has to make do with a place on the bench.

Craig Gordon, Jonny Hayes, Moritz Bauer, Nir Bitton, Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths join Ntcham on the bench today.

Meanwhile, Rangers go with Allan McGregor between the sticks, with a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic ahead of him.

Steven Davis plays in midfield alongside Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara, with Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent supporting Alfredo Morelos up top.

That means that Jermain Defoe is only a substitute today, alongside Wes Foderingham, Jon Flanagan, George Edmundson, Scott Arfield, Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker.