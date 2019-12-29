Confirmed Birmingham City v Leeds United lineups: Nketiah starts, Bamford missing

Leeds United take on Birmingham City this afternoon.

Birmingham City starting XI: Trueman, Colin, Dean, Harding, Pedersen; Gardner, Sunjic; Bellingham, Crowley, Mrabti; Jutkiewicz.

Birmingham City substitutes: Camp, McEachran, Davis, Montero, Maghoma, Bela, Giménez.

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, White, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips, Dallas, Klich; Harrison, Costa, Nketiah.

Leeds United substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Douglas, Berardi, Gotts, Stevens, Roberts.

Birmingham City line up with Connal Trueman in goal, with Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Wes Harding and Kristian Pedersen in the back four.

Gary Gardner partners Ivan Sunjic in midfield, with Jude Bellingham, Daniel Crowley and Kerim Mrabti supporting Lukas Jutkiewicz up top.

Jefferson Montero is on the bench, alongside Lee Camp, Josh McEachran, David Davis, Jacques Maghoma, Jeremie Bela and Alvaro Gimenez.

Leeds United go with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a familiar back four of Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski.

Kalvin Phillips plays in holding midfield, with Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich operating just ahead of the Englishman.

Jack Harrizon and Helder Costa keep their places out wide, but Eddie Nketiah comes into the attack, with Patrick Bamford missing today's game.

It's a youthful bench with Illan Meslier, Oliver Casey, Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens all named as substitutes, alongside Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi and Tyler Roberts.