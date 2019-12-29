Confirmed Arsenal v Chelsea lineups: Xhaka missing as Emerson starts

Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon...

Arsenal line up with Bernd Leno in goal, behind a back four of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka.

Matteo Guendouzi partners Lucas Torreira in midfield, with Mesut Ozil further forward as the number 10 this afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reiss Nelson line up out wide, with Alexandre Lacazette as the central striker today.

Nicolas Pepe is therefore on the bench yet again, with Emiliano Martinez, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Shkodran Mustafi, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock and Tyreece John-Jules joining him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea go with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, behind a back five of Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Emerson Palmieri.

Mateo Kovacic joins N'Golo Kante in midfield, with Mason Mount and Willian supporting Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea attack.

There is no Christian Pulisic today, meaning the bench is Willy Caballero, Tariq Lamptey, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

